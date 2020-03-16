|
|
Memorial Service for Nancy K. Arbelo (nee Pesanti), age 77, of Eastlake, will be private. Nancy was born on April 14, 1942 to the late Ralph and Mary (nee Phillips) Pesanti and went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2020. Nancy retired after many years working for Walmart and prior to that, K-Mart.She loved Bingo, casino trips, and reading, but her greatest joy was her family. Nancy was the beloved wife of Alberto Arbelo; loving mother of Marilyn (Richard) McSween, Wanda (Jeffery) Weaver, Debbie (Robert) Knapik, Mark (Kelly) Arbelo, and Jaime (Gary) Miller; cherished grandmother of Brandon, Zack, Kaitlyn, Karissa, Mark A., Austin, Marissa, Mya, Taylor, Jacob, Noah; proud great-grandmother of Mason and Luke; sister of Pat Jonas (Bill). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197. Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2020