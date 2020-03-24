|
A gathering to celebrate the life of Nancy L. (Caldwell) Cook, 71, of Willoughby, will be held from 12 Noon until 2 PM on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Mrs. Cook passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Hospice House in Cleveland.Born March 3, 1949 in Jacobsburg, Ohio, she was a former Euclid resident before moving to Willoughby in 1996.She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed car cruise-ins, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Cook was co-owner of Sure-Way Motors, Inc., a family-owned trucking business and used car sales.Survivors are her husband of 53 years, Robert H. Cook; children, Rob (Christine) Cook of Chesterland and Marla Cook of Mentor; grandchildren, Madeline and Gavin and sister, Judy (Roger) Lucas of Jacobsburg.She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Norma (Davis) Caldwell.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 25, 2020