Graveside Service for Nancy L. Haase (nee Kanner), age 72, of Eastlake, will be 11:30 AM, Monday, June 1 at Acacia Memorial Park, 1880, SOM Center Road, Mayfield Hts., Ohio.Nancy was born on November 11, 1947 in Euclid, Ohio to the late Edmond and Doris (nee McKissack) Kanner and passed away on May 28, 2020.Nancy liked to draw, sew and cook; but her true love was spending time with family and friends.Nancy is the longtime companion of Myron Miecznikowski; loving mother of Daniel (Tammy) Haase and Kimberly (Stephanie) Haase; cherished grandmother of Ali (Billy), Britney (MacKenzie), and Chelsea (Brian); great grandmother of Reighlynn, Ariana, Liam, Grayson, and Declan; sister of Donald Kanner.Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197.