Nancy Lee Razum (nee Rudman), 80, of Cleveland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She is survived by her sister, Lucille Malicki (John); her children: Louis, Richard, Daniel, and Ruth Carney (Mark); her grandchildren: Christopher, Emily, Patrick, Jaret, and Carlee; and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William; her siblings: Peter (Sarah), Mary (Joseph), and Catherine.The family wishes to thank the staff at Burton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Burton, Ohio for their loving care and compassion.Visitation will be held Tuesday August 4th from 4-8pm at DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd (Between Bishop Rd & RT 91). Funeral Mass to be held on Wednesday August 5th at St. Helen’s Church, 12060 Kinsman Road, Newbury at 11am (Please Meet at Church). Burial at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Road, Chardon, to follow.Masks and social distancing are required, and occupancy restrictions will be followed at the funeral home, church and cemetery. Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home.