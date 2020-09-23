Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy M. Picciano (nee Albanese), age 85, of Willoughby Hills, will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Picciano passed away September 23, 2020 and was born on January 1, 1935 in Busso, Italy to the late Domenic and Lorenza (nee Picciano) Albanese. Nancy was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe and retired from Bailey Meter after 30 years. She enjoyed playing bocce and going on casino trips, but most of all, Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother who loved having her family around her, especially her grandchildren. Nancy was the dearest mother of John (Mary), Anthony (Cathy Torer), Laurie (Brian) Sheehan and Deana (Kurt) Zevnik; devoted grandmother of Kaitlyn, Domenic, Olivia and Alexander; dear sister of John (Martha) Albanese. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Domenic. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
.