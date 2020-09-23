1/1
Nancy M. (Albanese) Picciano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy M. Picciano (nee Albanese), age 85, of Willoughby Hills, will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Picciano passed away September 23, 2020 and was born on January 1, 1935 in Busso, Italy to the late Domenic and Lorenza (nee Picciano) Albanese. Nancy was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe and retired from Bailey Meter after 30 years. She enjoyed playing bocce and going on casino trips, but most of all, Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother who loved having her family around her, especially her grandchildren. Nancy was the dearest mother of John (Mary), Anthony (Cathy Torer), Laurie (Brian) Sheehan and Deana (Kurt) Zevnik; devoted grandmother of Kaitlyn, Domenic, Olivia and Alexander; dear sister of John (Martha) Albanese. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Domenic. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved