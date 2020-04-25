|
Nancy M. Zarzour (nee Pampanini) age 70; beloved wife and best friend for 52 years of Albert “Al”, loving and cherished mother of Stephen “Stevie” (Falisha Renzhofer), Samuel “Sammy” (wife Tracy), and Camille “Me-Z” Davis (husband Gregory); devoted Nona of Joey, Zoe, Khloey, Samantha, and Nicky Zarzour, Sophia, Natalie, and Gabriella Davis, and Madyson and Aubrey; cherished daughter of the late Stephen and Theresa (nee Bellotti) Pampanini; dearest sister of Patricia Pampanini-Ritcey (husband Steven, deceased), Martin Pampanini (wife Marlene), Susan Scaccia (husband Michael), Margaret Mary Rhodes (husband James), and Michael Pampanini (wife Genine); dear niece, aunt, and great-aunt of many.Nancy was born in Cleveland on November 12, 1949 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 24, 2020. She was a resident of Mayfield Heights for 36 years, and previously lived in Lyndhurst. Nancy graduated from Regina High School in 1968, and devoted her life to raising her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and spend time with her beloved family. Nancy was heartful and loving, as well as giving and selfless. She was also friendly and witty, with a great sense of humor, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Nancy to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will take place, with a celebration of Nancy’s life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center Of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020