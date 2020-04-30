Home

Nancy Neuhofs


1946 - 2020
Nancy Neuhofs Obituary
Nancy Neuhofs, age 73, of Norton, and formerly of Painesville, died on April 28, 2020, at Falls Village Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born on September 2, 1946, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Robert and Joyce (Hines) Smith. Nancy worked at the Painesville branch of Chase Bank until her retirement in 2013. Survivors are her children, Scott (Debora) Neuhofs, David (Amy) Neuhofs, and Suzanne (Gregory) Peters; grandchildren, Zachary, Tristan, Jacob, Emily, Grace, Hannah, and Juliana; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Gary Young. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Nancy may be made to a . A graveside service will be held May 5th, 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 398 Riverside Drive, Painesville, Ohio. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on May 2, 2020
