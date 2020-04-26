|
Nancy R. Jyurovat, 88, of Saybrook Township died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Saybrook Landing. She was born March 26, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of John and Anna (McCordinale) Crerar.Nancy spent much of her childhood with her family aboard freighters on the Great Lakes, as her father was a Fleet Captain. She graduated from St. Agusta High School in Cleveland and attended Kent State University where she met the love of her life, Ron Jyurovat.The two were married and started their family in 1956, moving to Chesterland and ultimately settling in Conneaut, OH. Nancy's children were her life. Nancy and Ron purchased Maple Ridge Golf Course in Saybrook Township in 1980, which she and her children continued to run. Nancy loved to dance and play cards, especially pinochle.She loved to drive the golf carts and enjoyed meeting people at the course. She touched each person in a special way, making everyone feel like family. In her later years she found pleasure spending time with beloved family pets, Fred and Missy Moo.Surviving her is her son, John (Christina Karb) Jyurovat of Saybrook Township; two daughters, Jacqueline (Ron Barnard) Jyurovat of Saybrook Township, and Janet (Mark) Mathews of Kingsville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jeannie Jyurovat and Max Mathews; and one great grandchild, Leila Jackson.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald and two sisters, Betty Stetson and Anna Mary Winton.She is finally reunited with the love of her life.A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 27, 2020