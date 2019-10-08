|
Services for Nancy R. (Casher) Jahnke, 81, formerly of Willoughby Hills, will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Rev. Max R.T. Beery of Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Mrs. Jahnke passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born July 1, 1938 in Clearfield, PA she had lived in Cleveland and Euclid before moving to Willoughby Hills more than 25 years ago. Most recently, she resided at Kemper House in Highland Heights, where she received excellent care. Nancy was a member of Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church, enjoyed traveling and cheering on the Cleveland Indians, as well as working in her yard. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Brennan and Shelby, and hosting holidays at her home. Mrs. Jahnke was employed by the General Electric Corporation Lighting Division in Cleveland, retiring in 1998. Survivors are her son, William (Lisa) Jahnke; grandchildren, Brennan and Shelby Jahnke (fiancé, Ryan Iddon). She also leaves her brother-in-law, Dave (Elaine) Jahnke; several nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Roy, on March 8, 2017. Her parents, Edward Leo and Annie Myrtle (Motter) Casher; and her siblings, Robert (Eleanor), Leo, Jr. and Joanne Casher are also deceased. Private family burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Memory Care Fund, 10307 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019