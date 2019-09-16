|
Nancy Skupic, age 99, of Eastlake, passed away September 16, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on September 4, 1920, to the late Peter and Helen Conte (nee Blodnic). She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by many. Nancy was a devoted housewife. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, and slot machines. Nancy is survived by her children, Sharon (Joseph) Zaucha, Nancy (Joseph) Ambros, William (Patricia Kresty) Skupic Jr., and Margaret (Mark) Kozlowski; grandchildren, Sharon (Chuck) Lynch, Paula (Mike) Miroewski, Michelle Zaucha, Martha (Scott) Irwin, Justin (Tracy) Kresty, Fr. John Chrysostom O.P. (Matthew), Sara (TJ) Bujdos, and Daniel (Megan) Kozlowski; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, William Skupic. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Private burial to follow at a later date. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Nancy’s name to the Dominican House of Studies, 487 Michigan Avenue NE, Washington D.C. 20017.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 17, 2019