Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Willoughby United Methodist Church
15 Public Square
Willoughby, OH
Nannette Fay (Pennoyer) Roberts


1936 - 2020
Nannette Fay (Pennoyer) Roberts Obituary
Memorial Service for Nannette Faye (Pennoyer) Roberts, 83 of Willoughby, OH, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Willoughby United Methodist Church, 15 Public Square, Willoughby. Pastor Hazel Partington will officiate services. Nannette passed away on January 16, 2020 at 2:54 a.m. at University Hospital. Born July 21, 1936 in Euclid, OH, she lived in Highland Heights for 23 years before moving to Willoughby in 1988. She retired from Hillcrest Hospital as a Unit Secretary in 1999. Survivors are her children, Denna Boehm (Tom) of Melbourne, FL, Rodney Roberts (Connie Wolf) of Fairport, and Jo Marie Ours (Rick Stohlman) of Willoughby; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Burial will be at White Haven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village Monday at 10:00 a.m. Family requests no flowers please. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in The News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
