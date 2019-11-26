Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Brobst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie J. Brobst


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie J. Brobst Obituary
Funeral Mass for Natalie J. (nee Ricottilli) Brobst, 74, of Mentor, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Father Tom Johns will officiate the Mass. (Family and friends to meet at church.) Mrs. Brobst passed away quietly Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic. Born June 26, 1945, in Cortland, N.Y., she had been a resident of Ohio for 42 years, moving to Lake County in 1987. Natalie was the beloved wife of 42 years of Norman P. Brobst; sister-in-law of Jack Call; aunt of John (Peggy) Call and Kristen (Sean) Carven; and great-aunt of Bridgette, Alexandra and Sarah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmine and Vincenza (nee D’Amato) Ricottilli; and sister, Mary Call. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Lake County Humane Society, 7567 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060, or Life Banc, 4775 Richmond Rd., Warrensville Heights, OH 44128. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -