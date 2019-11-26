|
Funeral Mass for Natalie J. (nee Ricottilli) Brobst, 74, of Mentor, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Father Tom Johns will officiate the Mass. (Family and friends to meet at church.) Mrs. Brobst passed away quietly Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic. Born June 26, 1945, in Cortland, N.Y., she had been a resident of Ohio for 42 years, moving to Lake County in 1987. Natalie was the beloved wife of 42 years of Norman P. Brobst; sister-in-law of Jack Call; aunt of John (Peggy) Call and Kristen (Sean) Carven; and great-aunt of Bridgette, Alexandra and Sarah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmine and Vincenza (nee D’Amato) Ricottilli; and sister, Mary Call. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Lake County Humane Society, 7567 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060, or Life Banc, 4775 Richmond Rd., Warrensville Heights, OH 44128. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019