Nathan Gunnar Taylor, age 6, of Huntsburg, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Gunnar was born March 1, 2014, in Chardon, the son of Nathan and Delaney (Vernick) Taylor. A true redhead, Gunnar was a fighter who didn't know the meaning of fear. He loved life and found joy everywhere and in everything. He taught his family how to laugh. He always ran and never walked. His sister was his best friend, and he was happiest when his whole family was together. He is survived by his parents, Nathan and Delaney; his sister, Helen Ruth Taylor; along with many close extended family and dear friends. Pastor Joe Tyrpak presided over a private service. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and guestbook can be found at www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
