Memorial service for Nathan S. Wolf, Jr. age 61 will be held at Morningland Monastery in Long Beach, CA at a later date.Nathan was born on January 8, 1958 in Erie, PA to the late Nathan S. Wolf, Sr. and Salome (nee Yushkiewicz) Blinstrubas and passed away on July 30, 2019 Long Beach, CA after a hard fought battle with cancer for the past 10 years.Nathan Graduated from Mentor High School in1975; pursued his passion for music and graduated from Full Sail University, 1995.He retired as a sound engineer for Bob Carr Performing Arts Centre in Orlando, FL in 2012 and moved to Long Beach, CA in 2013. He is survived by his brothers: John, David (Sue), Doug (Qi), Terry (deceased); and sister: Rosanna Babcock (Don) and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Farjami, the nurses and staff at Edgewater Skilled Nursing Facility, the A-1 Hospice nurses and the community of Morningland Monastery in Long Beach. Donations in Nathan’s memory may be made to Morningland Monastery, 2600 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90804.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019