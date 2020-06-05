Nazerino "Naz" L. Labbiente, age 92, passed away June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Marguerite Labbiente (nee Rumplik); dearest father of James Labbiente (Jo-Nell), Nancy Reilly (John), Marguerite Rastall, Linda Lawrence and the late Barbara Jean Labbiente; loving son of the late Louis and Carrie Labbiente (nee Lucarelli); cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Robert, William, John Patrick, Brendan, Michael, Danielle, James, Thomas, Leslie, Courtney, Sydney, Tiffany, Lindsey, Kelley, and Brittany; great-grandfather of 17; dear brother of Ann Kilcoyne; fond cousin of Margaret, Carol, and Judy; good friend of Bryan Barrett and Becky Brueckel. Naz was born January 18, 1928, in Cleveland, and had lived in Cleveland Heights and Westlake before moving to Lake County 16 years ago. He was a longtime employee of the State of Ohio with positions at Muny Light and the Ohio Lottery Commission. Naz had a strong love for family, friends, gardening, and socializing. He enjoyed playing cards and a good Manhattan! Funeral Mass Monday, June 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Church of Communion of Saints Parish. Entombment Lake View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (between Richmond and Brainard) Sunday, June 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. Order flowers and sign Tribute Wall at: schultemahonmurphy.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.