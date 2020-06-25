Nela Kay (Takacs) Amerine
1961 - 2020
Nela Kay (Takacs) Amerine, beloved wife, mother and dear friend passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 59, in San Antonio, Texas due to complications from esophageal cancer. Nela was born March 4, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a former resident of Wickliffe, Ohio and graduated from Wickliffe High School 1979. She graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications. She had a long, successful career as an event planner, first with The Hyatt Regency in San Antonio then for the past 22 years with the Marriott River Walk Hotel in downtown San Antonio. Nela will be fondly remembered for her pride in her Hungarian heritage and her amazing cooking skills. She was extremely kind, giving, hard-working with a warm-hearted personality that won over even the most demanding of clients. She loved to host holiday meals with her family and friends, providing elegant events that seemed effortless. Nela's family meant everything to her. She was dedicated to the well-being of everyone she loved. Survivors include her husband of 29 years, David Amerine; daughter Halle, 23; parents Lou and Carole (Fike) Takacs; sisters, Lisha (Thomas) Rogers, Lauren (Robert) Delgado and Jodi; brothers, Jeff (Zuleika) Takacs and Gregg (Erica) Takacs; and nieces and nephews, David, Shannon, Brian, Isaac, Kiara, Alex, Ava, Julia, Max, Nick, Owen, Dawn, Travis, Gretchen; and great nephew David. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.She was preceded in death by her sister Kerry (Takacs) Kreeger; grandparents, Ralph and Ann Fike; her Aunt Helen Chrisman, and Aunt Yvonne and Uncle Paul Klingler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Ohio 44094.

Published in News-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Service
10:00 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
My heart aches that you are not with us. I will miss your smile, your laugh, your presence and your compassion. My deepest condolences to David and Halle. Love and hugs.
Pam, Sue, Justin Klingler
Family
June 24, 2020
"my condolence to nela family she will be miss her warm friendly smile every time i would see at work my god be with each and every one of her loved ones love katresia nutall
katresia nutall
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to David, Halle and the rest of the family. It was such a pleasure to have worked and learned from Nela. She had a beautiful and caring spirit. She will be missed.
Traycie Williams
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Condolences to the family for your loss. She is now with her sister, Kerry.
Les & Ginny Kreeger
Family Friend
June 24, 2020
My condolences to Nela's family. I will miss her bright smile and laugh. She was just a bundle of cuteness and energy. She was a joy to work with.
Jasmine Reyes
Coworker
June 24, 2020
I feel honoured to have met and worked with Nela. She was a gift to the world. Please accept my condolence.
Mary Beth Drobny
Coworker
June 24, 2020
My spirited, wonderful cousin Nela will be sorely missed by all who met her. Her warmth and loving nature has always been inspiring to everyone. My thoughts and prayers are with her husband, daughter, parents and siblings. Ill always treasure my memories of Nela!
Patti Haar
Family
June 24, 2020
I am sorry to hear about Nela's passing. She was a pleasure to work with and always made me smile. I will be praying for Halle and David.
Melissa Gonzales
Friend
June 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the whole Family!
Judith Szittya
Friend
June 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Nela's passing. She was a special woman with a big heart and a funny side. We worked together for over 20 years and we we're family. Prayers to Halle, David and all her family.
Patricia Garcia
Friend
June 23, 2020
Nela was a patient of ours she will be truly missed. She was very kind and loving women.
Jeanette
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
This world was a better place with Nela in it. My deepest sympathies to Halle and David. Prayers of comfort for you and your family. My heart aches for your loss. Nela was the funniest boss and mentor, confidante, beautiful woman and human being.
Yolanda Cuellar
Friend
June 23, 2020
My dear sweet friend, I will miss you more than you know. I have shared so many stories about you with friends from the past, you were loved by many.
David, Halle and family, my deepest condolences, I will keep you in my prayers.
Debi Hamilton
Friend
