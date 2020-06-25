Nela Kay (Takacs) Amerine, beloved wife, mother and dear friend passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 59, in San Antonio, Texas due to complications from esophageal cancer. Nela was born March 4, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a former resident of Wickliffe, Ohio and graduated from Wickliffe High School 1979. She graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications. She had a long, successful career as an event planner, first with The Hyatt Regency in San Antonio then for the past 22 years with the Marriott River Walk Hotel in downtown San Antonio. Nela will be fondly remembered for her pride in her Hungarian heritage and her amazing cooking skills. She was extremely kind, giving, hard-working with a warm-hearted personality that won over even the most demanding of clients. She loved to host holiday meals with her family and friends, providing elegant events that seemed effortless. Nela's family meant everything to her. She was dedicated to the well-being of everyone she loved. Survivors include her husband of 29 years, David Amerine; daughter Halle, 23; parents Lou and Carole (Fike) Takacs; sisters, Lisha (Thomas) Rogers, Lauren (Robert) Delgado and Jodi; brothers, Jeff (Zuleika) Takacs and Gregg (Erica) Takacs; and nieces and nephews, David, Shannon, Brian, Isaac, Kiara, Alex, Ava, Julia, Max, Nick, Owen, Dawn, Travis, Gretchen; and great nephew David. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.She was preceded in death by her sister Kerry (Takacs) Kreeger; grandparents, Ralph and Ann Fike; her Aunt Helen Chrisman, and Aunt Yvonne and Uncle Paul Klingler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Ohio 44094.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store