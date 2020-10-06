1/1
Nelda M. Englehart
1932 - 2020
Nelda M. (nee Brown) Englehart, 88, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born March 26, 1932, in Colfax, La., she had been a resident of Lake County for 65 years. Nelda was a true woman of faith and her love for our Lord, Jesus Christ and God, his Father was unwavering and firmly seated as a member of the Mentor Plains United Methodist Church. Nelda was a former member of the Arrowhead Shore Club and enjoyed giving back to her community by volunteering at the Mentor Senior Center and McKinley Center in Willoughby. Nelda loved her children and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always showed kindness and support to those she felt needed “just a little something extra.” She cooked frequently, baking chocolate chip cookies and making homemade chicken noodle soup for her grandchildren and enjoyed reading, traveling, and gardening. Nelda could be found most mornings walking in the Chagrin River Park, where she was known for her friendliness, and striking up a conversation with anyone during her daily long walks with her many “Walking Buddies.” Mrs. Englehart retired from Trans Ohio Savings, where she had worked as a branch manager. She was the loving mother of Michael L. (Laurice) Englehart, Sheri L. (Jack) McCaughey, Jacqueline E. (Mark) Rosenberger; cherished grandmother of Ashley (Anthony) Pinzone, John Coleman, Blake Englehart (Allison Hessel), Harrison Rosenberger, Grace Rosenberger, Melissa McCaughey, Mandy McCaughey; great-grandmother of Gianna and Isabella Pinzone; sister of Mabel Foster, Irma Henry, Audrey Ellington, and Daniel (Barbara) Brown; sister-in-law of Gene Salonek; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Nelda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John L. “Jack” Englehart; granddaughter, Alexandra Coleman; parents, Alonzo and Bertha (nee Tison) Brown; and siblings, Ralph Brown, Aaron Brown, Melba Salonek, Louise Castor, Vivian Tumenello, Mildred Fraizer, Sybial Moore and Jewel Cysal. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family or order flower, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
