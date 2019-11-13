|
|
Funeral services for Nellie J. (Pridemore) Brown, of Mentor, will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.Nellie passed away November 11, 2019 in Mayfield Heights. Nellie retired from Wiseco Piston Company after 22 years. The greatest joy of her life was her family and celebrating the most important parts of life with them. She was an avid reader. For the last 23 years, she and James enjoyed winters in Florida. Survivors include her husband, James K. Brown, of 67 years; son, Daniel (Debra) Brown; daughter, Marsha (David) McFarland; grandsons, DJ (Heidi) Brown, Nathan (Roxanne) Brown, Todd McFarland, and Brent McFarland; great-granddaughters, Katy, Holly, and Emily Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Julia (Hopkins) Pridemore. Her brothers, John and Eugene; and sister, Opal are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 14, 2019