Nelson "Red, Nels, Legs, Skeeter" Walton Leggett, age 77, of Chardon, passed away at Mapleview Country Villa in Chardon after a long and courageous battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), a cousin to Parkinson’s, surrounded by his loving family. He was a very kind person and as his illness progressed, he never once complained. As often as he could, he expressed his love and thanks to his family, friends and caregivers.Nelson was born on April 28, 1941, in Cleveland, to Hugh and Lillian (nee: Nelson) Leggett. He was an area resident of Chardon for 55 years, before that, living in Montville for 22 years. Nelson graduated from Chardon High School in 1958 where he played baseball and basketball. After high school, he played on several local baseball teams.He worked for Parker Hannifin, Lincoln Electric, and Troy Manufacturing.He enjoyed running and for many years, participated in several races. He also enjoyed biking and weightlifting. Nelson was an avid collector of Lionel “O” gauge trains and had several layouts through the years. He was also very particular about his yard and enjoyed being out of doors.Nelson was the loving husband of Kay (nee: Wollpert) Leggett, whom he married September 14, 1963. He was the proud father of Jeffrey of Chicago, IL and Gary (Laura) of Munson Twp. He also cherished being “PaPa” to Lexie and Lindsey.He was preceded in death by his parents.The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Private family services will be held at a later date.The family suggests donations be made in Nelsen’s name to “Boxing with Parkinson’s” Class C/O Geauga County Department on Aging, 12555 Ravenwood Drive, Chardon 44024 or Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2 nd Floor, NY, NY 10001.Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2019