Nicephoros "Nick" Fotinos Ph.D.

Nicephoros "Nick" Fotinos Ph.D. Obituary
Nicephoros "Nick" Fotinos, PhD age 68. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Hand) formerly LaRue; beloved son of Maria and Antonios (deceased); dear stepfather of Steven LaRue (Danielle); dearest brother of Cathy Ikimis; dear uncle of Lee Ikimis; dear cousin and friend to many. Private family services were held Friday March 27 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Online condolences www.diciccoandsonsfh.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
