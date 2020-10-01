Nicholas A. Dieglio, Jr., age 79, passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Aulikki (nee Kallinki). Devoted father of Tony (Amanda), and Dina (Keith Angle). Loving grandfather of Dominic (Ashley), Michael, Giana, Kaya, and Chloe. Great-grandfather of Brody and Savannah. Cherished son of the late Nicholas Sr. (Rose nee Polimene) and Marie (nee Baku). Son-in-law of Kirsti Kallinki (Matti deceased). Dear brother of Tony (Anne), and Debbi Stanicki (Jeff). Brother-in-law of Anneli Kish (Mark), and Anita DiDomenico. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS. A Private Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, OH 44060. Entombment All Souls Cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on sjvmentor.org
and click on livestream. ARRANGEMENTS BY LOPRESTI FUNERAL HOME (440) 473-6299. www.loprestifuneralhome.com
