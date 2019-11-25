News-Herald Obituaries
Nicholas J. Hamula Jr., age 66, of Eastlake, passed away November 21, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on January 30, 1953, to the late Nicholas and Josephine Hamula.He was a proud and loving brother, uncle and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Nicholas is survived by his siblings, Donna (Frank) Pinzarroni, Marlene McDougle, Lorrie Stokes, Richard Hamula and Mark Hamula, and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in care of the family.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
