Nicholas J. Wills, age 42, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Cherished father of Alyssa. Loving son of the late John and Julie (Gabriel). Forever love of Candice Kocina. Dear grandson of Patricia Anna. Brother of the late John II. Special cousin of Tasha. Nephew, cousin, and friend to many.
Interment Knollwood Cemetery. Funeral Service, 10 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Aspinwall Church of God, 14627 Aspinwall Rd., Cleveland 44110. Friends received at the church one hour prior to service.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019