Nicholas R. Presley, age 49, of Chardon, passed away on July 22, 2018, with his family at his side. Nick loved the outdoors. He frequently spent time hunting and taking long walks in the woods with D.O.G. at his side. Nick is survived by his parents, Walter and Patricia Presley; his sister, Desiree (Geoffrey) Stalker; his nephews, Dustin and Darryl; his grandmother, Mary L. Miller; aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial service/celebration of life at “The Farm,” 11341 Colburn Road, Chardon on July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The News-Herald on July 14, 2019