Nicholas R. Square, age 78, of Madison, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born February 17, 1942 in Painesville, to Nick J. and Jeanne (Rand) Square. He married Cheryl Ingersoll in New York, New York on January 24, 2014.Nick retired from Fasson, now Avery Dennison, in Painesville after 30 years as a Machine Operator. More importantly, Nick was an artist. He attended The Cooper School of Art studying Commercial Art and the Art Students League in New York City. He was a collector of interesting things including stamps and Native American Indian artifacts. Nick could see God in nature and in art.He is survived by wife, Cheryl Ingersoll; daughters, Jennifer (Dave) Hahner, Amy (Adam) Lukachko; son, John (Laura) Square; grandchildren, Jamie, Andrew, Madelyn and Justin; first wife, lifelong friend and mother of Nick’s children, Sharon Watkins; brothers, Gregory Square, Peter Square, and Jeff (Sandra) Square. Nick also leaves behind many adored nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tim.A walk through visitation will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison. A graveside service will be at 11:00 am, Monday, September 21, 2020 at North Madison Cemetery.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com