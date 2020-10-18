1/1
Nick A. Hotujac
Nick A. Hotujac, age 98. Oct. 21, 1921~ Oct. 17, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Prince). Loving and devoted father of Ann Marie Hanna (Edmund, deceased), Joanne Weiler (Robert) and Robert Hotujac (Valerie Spencer). Cherished grandfather of Emily Martini (Nicholas), Alex Hanna, Robert N. Weiler (Annette), Rebecca Dionisio (David), James Weiler, Rachel Fisher (Michael), Bailey and Ian Hotujac; great grandfather of Annabelle, Patricia, Lucas, Abigail and Marcus. Dearest son of the late Valentine and Kate (nee Munjak). Dear brother of the late Anna Costello and John Hotujac. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.Former founder and owner of Kennick Mold and Die Inc. U. S. Marine Corps World War II Veteran.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to a charity of your choice.Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday October 21, 2020 St. Francis Xavier Church, 606 E. Washington Street (Medina) at 10:30 AM. (Live stream at St. Francis Xavier Church You Tube Channel). Interment All Souls Cemetery, (while practicing social distancing and the use of masks) Arrangements entrusted to the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home, 18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights (West of I-71).



October 18, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Hotujac Family. Nick always had a smile for you and was a great mold maker!
Kenneth Berger
Friend
October 18, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country !
