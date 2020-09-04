Private family services were held for Nick M. Tucci Jr., 74, of Mentor. Mr. Tucci passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born July 31, 1946, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 45 years, living in Mentor. Nick was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of the V.F.W., and St. John Vianney Church in Mentor. He loved golf and had two holes-in-one. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Jean A. (nee Kramer) Tucci; loving father of Nick (Melissa) Tucci III, and Jeff (Karen) Tucci; and cherished grandfather of Jenna, Megan, Jillian and Nicholas. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas Mario Sr. and Margaret (nee Parziale) Tucci. Burial will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
