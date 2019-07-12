|
|
Nicola L. "Nicki" Davies (nee McCullough), age 71, passed away July 11, 2019, at Hospice House.
She was born May 6, 1948, in Bluffton, Ohio. Nicki was a kindergarten teacher for 12 years at St. Vitus School and a pre-school teacher at Hope Ridge Church in Concord. Nicki was the beloved wife of James; loving mother of Amy Lynn Davies (fiance Clinton Hinkle) and Steve (Amy Marie) Davies; grandmother of Amelia; sister of David McCullough (deceased).
Funeral Service Wednesday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Rd. in Concord with burial to follow in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.
The Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby.
Contributions to Hope Ridge Church, Lake County Humane Society, Hospice of the Western Reserve or would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on July 14, 2019