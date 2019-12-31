|
Nicole D. Panich (nee Beasley), 39, of Madison, passed away in Cleveland on December 26, 2019 after suffering a sudden illness at home on Christmas Day. She was born October 20, 1980 in Conneaut, Ohio, to her beaming and proud parents, William J. and Kim D. (Kettlewood) Beasley. She was a 1999 graduate of Madison High School and also a graduate of Bryant and Stratton School of Nursing. She worked her way through nursing school with full-time employment as a General Manager at the Middlefield Wendy’s while raising her family, and with husband, Cory’s help, continued to maintain a warm and loving household. She possessed a truly amazing spirit and life force. Nicole then went on to become a tireless worker as a Registered Nurse for several years, with many at Cardinal Woods in Madison. The true joy and absolute unequaled pride and love of her life was her children and family. Nicole leaves behind her husband, Cory J. Panich; children, Adam J. Panich, Alyssa G. Panich; devoted father, William J. (cherished step-mother, Debbie) Beasley; beloved mother, Kim D. Beasley; loved brother, William (Megan) Beasley, Jr.; step-sister, Faye Haagen; maternal grandmother, Marilyn Kettlewood, to whom Nicole was very devoted to; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Sheryl Panich; and many loved aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, loving neighbors, friends, and co-workers. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Frank H. Kettlewood; paternal grandparents, William L. "Scoop" Beasley and Mildred I. Beasley. Nicole was a staunch proponent of organ and tissue donation and would ask that all who read this seriously consider becoming a donor themselves. Donations to the family through The Nicole Panich Memorial Fund would be graciously appreciated to an account set-up at Lakeview Federal Credit Union, 583 South Broadway, Geneva, Ohio 44041. www.lakeviewfcu.com. Friends will be received Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12 to 2 p.m., at Cornerstone Friends Church, 2300 Hubbard Road, Madison, Ohio, 44057. A Funeral Service will follow, celebrated by Pastor Mark Winner, at 2 p.m. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020