|
|
Nicole “Nikki” Johnson, age 22, passed away Feb. 20, 2019, due to an automobile accident.She was born Jan. 10, 1997 in Cleveland.Nikki was accepted into the Radiology Technician Program at Lakeland Community College. She loved her family, friends, and nature. She was compassionate, loving, and always willing to help anyone and all in need.Nikki is the loving daughter of Michael and Linda (nee Payne); dear sister of Tim; granddaughter of Kathleen Payne (Robert, deceased) and Dale and Eleanor Johnson (both deceased); niece and cousin of many.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd. in Concord Twp. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. The family will receive friends Sunday Feb. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby.She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019