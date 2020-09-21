1/1
Nicole Marie Slosar
Nicole Marie Slosar, 38, of Willoughby, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Feb. 22, 1982, in Mayfield Heights, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Nicole was a 2000 graduate of Willoughby South High School, and played on the school softball team. She loved coloring, music, dancing and enjoyed journaling. She was the dear mother of Calysta, Trystan and Maryssa; grandmother of Miley Rose; beloved daughter of Ronald M. and Suzanne K. (nee Plohr) Slosar; loving sister of her twin, Emilie D. (A.J.) Hadley, Brandee Slosar (Brian Grasso), Ginifer Watson and Matt (Laura) Slosar; loving companion of Alan Nagle; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Nicole was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tony and Jane (nee Malinowski) Slosar, Walter and JoAnne (nee Buckholdt) Plohr. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a prayer service to be held at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Steven Bond will be the celebrant. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are suggested to Friends of Recovery of N.E. Ohio, P.O. Box 226, Willoughby, OH 44096. "We know you struggled daily and tried, but the battle was too hard for you to do alone. God has taken you home where you can rest peacefully in His loving arms.” To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
