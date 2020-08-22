1/1
Nikola Francetic
Nikola Francetic age 84, beloved husband of Etelka (nee Klaric); loving father of Andrew (wife Kimberly) and Katica Cebula (husband Joseph); devoted grandfather of Justin Cebula (fiance’ Ashley), Samantha and Victoria Francetic ; cherished son of the late Franjo and Marija (nee Ostovic); youngest of five. Nikola was born December 1, 1935 in Vivoze Otocac Lika, Croatia, and moved to Cleveland in 1962, where he raised his family with Etelka. Together, they worked hard to attain their American citizenship.Nick was the owner of Nick’s Barbershop on E. 185th St. He loved soccer, bocce ball, the Cleveland Browns, and listening to Croatian music. He will be remembered as resilient, a fighter and a proud man. He will be dearly missed.Contributions in memory of Nikola may be made to: David Simpson Hospice House of Western Reserve 300 E.185th St, Cleveland, OH 44119.Friends and family who wish to pay tribute to Nikola, may call on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 between 9am-11am, at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91).Burial at All Souls Cemetery. Online obituary, guestbook, at www.DeJohnCares.com


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
