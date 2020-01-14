Home

Nilda Jerina (nee Trinetti), age 84, beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Liane Crow, David (Jenee); cherished grandmother of Amy Dasinger (Joe), James Allega Jr. (Gina), Brianna, Lindsey and Maria Jerina; dear great-grandmother of Kylie and Noah Dasinger; adored sister of Dino Trinetti (Catherine, deceased), the late Nino Trinetti (Josephine, deceased), the late Nello Trinetti (Rose, deceased) and the late Nilda; caring aunt and friend of many. Friends may call at the Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 West Aurora Rd. (OH Rte. 82), Sagamore Hills, for visitation Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Burial All Souls Cemetery. www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
