Nina E. Zaucha
Nina E. Zaucha, age 66, of Mentor, passed away July 17, 2020. She was born in New York, NY, on July 19, 1953, to the late Thomas and Maryjane Forsyth.She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be greatly missed by many. Her greatest joy and source of great pride was her family. She dedicated 17 years to Cracker Barrel as a Server.Nina is survived by her husband Stanley Zaucha of 42 years, sons Stephen (Abbey) Zaucha and Stanley Jr. (Jennifer) Zaucha, grandchildren Emma and Charlotte, siblings Tom (Diane) Forsyth and Dianne Satriano. She also leaves behind a host of cherished nephews, nieces, extended family and her beloved dog, Mazee. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Smolira, granddaughter, Samantha Smolira.Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at noon. Burial to follow at Mentor Cemetery.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
