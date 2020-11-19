Nina Lou (Daugherty) Olexa, beloved mother, grandmother and cherished wife, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 14, 2020. Nina was born in Philippi, West Virginia on August 3, 1940 and graduated with the Webster Springs High School Class of 1958; she has always called West Virginia her home. Growing up on a farm in West Virginia sparked and nurtured her lifelong love for animals and the outdoors. Nina worked for many years as a nurse’s aide and manager of the snack bar at Painesville Lanes, but her most rewarding accomplishment was raising four children, spoiling her grandchildren, and caring for animals and wildlife. She fed the birds, stray cats, squirrels, and chipmunks and had no problem with the deer eating her flowers, recently commenting, “If they’re hungry, I’m glad they have my flowers to eat.” It wasn’t an uncommon occurrence to see a squirrel sitting and looking in the sliding glass doors in anticipation of “peanut time”. For many years, she nursed orphaned animals brought to her by the county game warden; there were baby foxes, raccoons, deer, and squirrels - all successfully nurtured and reintroduced into the wild once they were able to fend for themselves. Nina had a true and deep connection to nature and the outdoors, which is a reflection of her tender and loving soul. She was an avid seamstress, loved to crochet and craft, and was a collector of many things; her Native American heritage greatly influenced her life and her favorite movie was The Searchers, which is based on the true story of our relative, Cynthia Ann Parker, who is memorialized in the book, Ride the Wind by Lucia St. Clair Robson. She loved the lake, fishing, walks in the woods, and saw beauty and wonder in all things Mother Nature provides us. Nina is survived by her husband, Richard W. Olexa, Sr. who has loved and cared for her for over 39 years, her four children, Kelly Cogar Bearer, Mark (Julie) Cogar, Craig (Doreen) Cogar, and Julie (Jeff) Cogar Jukiewicz; three step-children, Jacqueline Olexa, Michelle Olexa-Gates, and Richard W. Olexa, Jr.; her brothers-in-law, Joseph DiMauro and Ron Jones, her sister-in-law, Joyce Daugherty, and her brother-in-law, David (Glenna) Olexa. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Bryanen Bearer, Twins ~ Fr. Jacob Bearer and Marissa Bearer, Jessica Cogar, Tyler Cogar, Derek (Emily) Cogar, Twins ~ Miranda (Steve) Nenno and Kyle Cogar, Alyssa (Ricky) Durdak, Matthew Crouse, and Jeffrey Jukiewicz; five step-grandchildren, Tyler Gates, Alexa Gates, Catalina Esquivel, Rikki Esquivel, and Kaylie Olexa. Her blessings continued with nine great grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John A. Daughtery, Sr. and Margaret (Burner) Daugherty, her sisters, Shirley DiMauro, Sandra Jones, and Mary (Cofer) Carpenter, her brother, John A. “Sonny” Daugherty, Jr.; her father-in-law, Samuel Olexa, mother-in-law, Rose (Fuchik) Olexa, and sister-in-law, Roberta “Bobbie” (Olexa) Denny. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Nina’s honor to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or The Lake County Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store