Nita (Bott) Gullo, 85, of Mentor, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at home. She was born December 16, 1933 in Barwell, Leicestershire, England. Nita “Vicki” was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a dedicated Catholic, and loved most importantly being with family. Her kind, loving heart touched those around her. And she loved her Cleveland Indians. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ray Gullo; daughters, Joanne (John) Luke and Donna (Bob) Cumberledge; five grandchildren, Gina Rubertino, Tiffany (Nicholas) Monaco, Timothy (Fiancée: Jen Miller) Kato, Jeff (Aria) Spraggins and Jenifer Spraggins; four step-grandchildren; five great-grand-children, Gavin, Samantha, Gage, Aurora and Gia; eight step-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Harry (Ira) Bott and Michael "Mick" (Margaret) Bott; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Nita in death are her parents, Harry and Ena Bott; brother, Keith (Ivy) Bott; and dog, Sparky. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH 44060. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019