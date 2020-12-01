Norine R. Cameron, 92, of Concord Township, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Concord Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation.She was born on July 14, 1928 in Cleveland to Paul and Lydia (Reichelt) Martin. In 1942, the family moved to Chestnut Ridge Farm in Concord. The home quickly became known as “The Old Farmhouse”. Norine loved the farm life, especially caring for the horses and other animals. She also became an excellent gardener. When the family moved from Cleveland, Norine brought a tiny azalea bush with her. She planted it right by the old- fashioned front porch, where it still blooms today. Every May for the last 60 years or so, she would insist the family stand next to the azalea when it reached full bloom for the “Annual Azalea Photo”.Norine married Clarence Cameron on June 30, 1951. They built a home just down the hill from the Old Farmhouse. After Norine’s Dad passed away unexpectedly, they moved back up the hill and spent sixty-five years together in the Old Farmhouse. More than anything, Norine cherished time spent with family and friends. Sunday dinners became a tradition at the Old Farmhouse. Family and friends were welcome to gather around the large dining room table. It didn’t matter how many people showed up, there was always enough food, and love, to go around. Norine is survived by her daughters, Linda (Larry) Legg and Sally (Sam) Shelby, her grandchildren, Patrick Cameron Shelby, Matt Shelby, and Crystal (LeShawn) Brown, and great-grandchildren Leyla and Carter Brown. She is also survived by nieces Diane (Don) Wayner, Doreen (Ron) Bates, Sharon Mackey, and nephews Don (Mary Ellen) Mackey, and Mark Mackey. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clarence, her sister Doris Mackey, and her brother Paul Martin.Norine was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville. In her memory, family suggests making a donation to either Our Shepherd Lutheran School or Zion Lutheran Church, both located at 508 Mentor Ave, Painesville, Ohio 44077. The family would also like to thank the Staff at Concord Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation for the loving care Norine received while in their care. Due to the COVID situation, the family will hold a private service for Norine.