Norma E. (Pike) Dickinson passed away on June 27, 2019 at Precious Care in Concord, Ohio. She was born on December 28, 1930 to Serena and Clifford Pike. Norma was a resident of Mentor for over 50 years and retired from the Mentor School System. She was a trustee of the Headlands Community Center and active with Amvets Post 40. Norma loved both cooking and dining out. She especially enjoyed her Monday breakfasts with the girls. Norma enjoyed shopping, reading, word puzzles, and watching her favorite TV shows. She is survived by her sons, Timothy (Terrina) Dickinson and Patrick (Rhonda) Dickinson; her grandchildren, Racheal (Nathanael) Kline, Mark Dickinson, Lydia (Nori) Bodle, and Madelyn Dickinson; and her five great-grandsons, Nathanael, Nikolas, Michael, Demetrius and Simeon. She also leaves behind her brother, Roger Pike. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and sons, Steven and Darryl. Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110-2602, or to a . Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019