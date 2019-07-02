|
Norma J. Buber, 75, of Middlefield, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 7, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Donald and Dorcas (Otto) Waterhouse. She married John Buber in 1964 and celebrated 50 years of marriage until his death in2014.Norma lived in Middlefield her entire life and raised their three children. She was an avid bird lover and enjoyed her many bird feeders in the back yard. She loved to travel and always had to be the “driver.” Norma loved to cook, and her children remember fondly her roast beef dinners, stuffed cabbage, and breads. Norma was a kind woman, loved people, and always had a good word for everyone. She will be sadly missed by her children, John Mark (Debbie) Buber, Denise Walsh, and Kimberly Vondrasek; brother, Donald Waterhouse; grandchildren, John Robert, Matthew, Anthony, Emily, Elizabeth; and great-grandchildren, Larain, Rosie, and Layton. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John. Donations can be made in Norma’s name to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110-9915. Private services will be held at a later date. The family was assisted by the Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield. Memories and condolences can be left for the family at: www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 3, 2019