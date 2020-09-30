Norma was born in Willoughby, Ohio, on November 25, 1928, and passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She attended Andrews School for Girls and graduated from Willoughby Union High School, then Ohio University. Norma was a speech therapist and worked with children in the Geneva School System then retired from the Ashtabula City Schools.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Curry, her parents, Sylvia and Michael DeJoy of Willoughby, and her brother and sister-in-law, Carol and James DeJoy.She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Mahar of Willoughby and her son, Chris Mahar of Cleveland; son Robert (Donna) Curry of Dayton and their sons and families: Rob (Robin) Curry of Louisville, KY, with daughters Harper, Afton, and Molly; David (Emily) of Hudson, OH, with children Sam, Louisa, and Vivian; and son Michael of Dayton; and Norma’s younger daughter Penny (Dick) Hoback of St. George, UT.Norma was a longtime resident of Geneva, then Madison, OH. She worshipped at St. Cyprian’s Catholic Church in Perry. Norma was a talented seamstress, avid bridge player, and enjoyed travel, reading, golf, and spending time with her many beloved friends in Ohio, as well as at her former winter home in Clearwater, FL. Most of all she loved time shared with her family.A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Cyprian’s Catholic Church in Perry, OH, at 11:00 a.m. To protect the health of all who wish to join the family, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing as designated by the church. Since there will be no visitation or reception after the funeral, the family plans to host a celebration of life for family and friends next year at a safer, healthier time.In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to make a contribution in Norma’s memory, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, St. Cyprian’s Catholic Church, or to the charitable organization of your choice.Internment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Geneva immediately after mass.