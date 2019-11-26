|
Norma Jean Galaska (nee Benko), age 88, beloved wife of the late Edward; sister of the late Ed Benko, Eleanor Roberts, George Benko; aunt of many. Norma died November 18, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Private Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery. Norma was a cosmetologist, and later worked with her husband at their tool and dye business, Bengal Manufacturing. Norma and Edward enjoyed feeding birds and wild animals, and caring for their cats at their home. She quilted, crocheted and made her famous chocolate cake for everyone’s birthday. Her kitchen shelves were filled with cookbooks. She enjoyed live theater and travel, including a visit to Slovakia, maintaining family contacts. Norma was an independent, opinionated woman who stood firm when it came to her beliefs, especially regarding family, politics and Catholicism. Her purpose later in life was to give to Catholic charities and candidates that supported her political views. She loved the USA. She lived her last months happily at Governor’s Port, and we thank all of the residents and staff who made her feel welcome. Often, Aunt Norma’s departing words were, “God will take care of everything. Keep praying.”
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 27, 2019