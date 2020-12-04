1/1
Norma Jean (Squire) Hintz
1930 - 2020
Norma Jean Hintz (nee Squire), age 90, of Wickliffe passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, and was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 29, 1930. She will be remembered in a private ceremony and an informal public celebration of her life in spring of 2021.In her own words she lived a great life. She jumped out of a plane at 69, got her first tattoo at 70, and rode her first motorcycle at 90 along with having travelled the world.Norma is survived by daughter, Patricia Jewell (Rod), son, David (Monica), and son-in-law, Denny Vargo (Linda). She leaves behind grandchildren Justin Vargo (Sarah), Mandi Solema (Dave), Dan Horton (Nichole), Alex Jewell (Jordin), Alexandra Hintz (Sean Prentice) and the late Michael Vargo. Plus, great grandchildren Lilly Vargo, and Chase and Trevor Solema. Also, “unofficial daughters” Mary Smaltz and Bobbie Senowitz, her beloved Weeden family, and many other loving family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Hintz, daughter Betty Vargo, and grandson Michael Vargo.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Darwin Hintz Award, which provides scholarships to Wickliffe students wanting to go to college to work in the life sciences. Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/darwin-hintz-awardArrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


Published in News-Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
