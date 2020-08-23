1/1
Norman J. Ockuly
Funeral Mass for Norman J. Ockuly, 93, of Willowick, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Father Tom Johns, Norman’s nephew will be the celebrant. Mr. Ockuly passed away Friday Aug. 21, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Sept. 25, 1926, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 67 years. Norman was a member of Ss. Robert & William Church in Euclid, and a former member of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Willowick, where he was an active member if the Men’s Holy Name Society and named Holy Name Society “Man of the Year” in 1975 and 1984. He was also the recipient the Highest Layman Award of the Holy Name Society and the Medallion Circle Award in 1977. Norman was also a member of the Third Order of St. Francis, now known as the “Secular Franciscan Order,” a longtime member of the Irish American Club East Side Inc. in Euclid, and a U.S. Navy veteran. Norman was the beloved husband of 26 years to Margaret C. “Marge” (nee Mulroy) Contento Ockuly, whom he married Sept. 9, 1994; loving father of Nancy (David) Oberrath, Daniel (Olivia) Ockuly, Patrick (Joann) Ockuly, Timothy (Patty) Ockuly, twins, Deborah (Jerry) Rakar and Donna (James) Blase, and James (Rachel) Ockuly; grandfather of 18; great-grandfather of 14; uncle of nieces and nephews, stepfather of Katherine Krejsa, Dan (Kim) Contento, and Tom (Mila) Contento; stepgrandfather of 10; stepgreat-grandfather of 14. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes M. (nee Heckman) Ockuly; parents, William and Rose (nee Grupp) Ockuly; siblings, Robert Ockuly, Alice and Isabel; and stepson-in-law, Edward Krejsa.Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News-Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
