News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Lesiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga J. Lesiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga J. Lesiak Obituary
It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Olga J. Lesiak, one of the sweetest women to ever walk this earth. Daughter of John and Frances Misley, Olga was born in Cleveland, OH and spent her formative years in Chardon, OH. In 1941, she married her soulmate, Ted J. Lesiak, a loving relationship that thrived and endured for 66 years until Ted’s passing in 2007. During the first 10 years of her marriage, Olga worked for General Electric in their Nela Park lamp facility. After the birth of her sons, David and Steven, Olga transitioned to become full-time homemaker and mentor, a life-choice role for which she was no better suited. We are so fortunate - and forever grateful – for her unselfish support, moral example and limitless love. No more wonderful a mother could we ever have wished for. In addition to her two surviving sons, Olga leaves behind daughters-in-law, Diane and Renae; grandchildren, Jacob and Summer Rose; granddaughter-in-law, Corrie; grandson-in-law, Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Tara Lee, Grace Elizabeth and Emma Jane. A funeral mass celebrating Olga’s life will be held at a future date at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wickliffe, OH. OLMC parishioners for over 60 years, Olga (and Ted’s) cremated remains will eventually be laid to rest in All Soul’s Cemetery, Chardon, OH.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now