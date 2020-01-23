|
It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Olga J. Lesiak, one of the sweetest women to ever walk this earth. Daughter of John and Frances Misley, Olga was born in Cleveland, OH and spent her formative years in Chardon, OH. In 1941, she married her soulmate, Ted J. Lesiak, a loving relationship that thrived and endured for 66 years until Ted’s passing in 2007. During the first 10 years of her marriage, Olga worked for General Electric in their Nela Park lamp facility. After the birth of her sons, David and Steven, Olga transitioned to become full-time homemaker and mentor, a life-choice role for which she was no better suited. We are so fortunate - and forever grateful – for her unselfish support, moral example and limitless love. No more wonderful a mother could we ever have wished for. In addition to her two surviving sons, Olga leaves behind daughters-in-law, Diane and Renae; grandchildren, Jacob and Summer Rose; granddaughter-in-law, Corrie; grandson-in-law, Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Tara Lee, Grace Elizabeth and Emma Jane. A funeral mass celebrating Olga’s life will be held at a future date at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wickliffe, OH. OLMC parishioners for over 60 years, Olga (and Ted’s) cremated remains will eventually be laid to rest in All Soul’s Cemetery, Chardon, OH.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020