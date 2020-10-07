Olive Marie Melby, a former Chardon resident, who was born in a small Texas town and went on to live on three continents, died September 11, 2020 at the age of 93. She made raising her family the focus of her life, but she also became an expert and teacher in ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. Marie, as she was known, lived for many years in Chardon, and was active in many local activities, including a long stint volunteering at the Holden Arboretum. She was born on December 2, 1926, in Corsicana, Texas. At age 19, she met Arne Melby, an engineer working in a wartime munitions plant in Borger, Texas. They married on February 17, 1946 and moved to New York State. They had a long and close marriage until he died in 2002. Four children were born of the marriage, including one, Claire, who died in infancy. The other three children survive her: Dr. Arne Melby (Cherie) of Penhook, Virginia; Dr. Kenneth Melby (Jane) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Lynn Sableman (Mark) of St. Louis, Missouri. Marie traveled around the world with Arne as he managed construction of chemical plants for B.F. Goodrich Chemical Company in Japan and Australia. In Japan, she took up ikebana, the centuries-old Japanese art of flower-arranging, and when the family returned to the United States, she started the Cleveland ikebana chapter, she served as a certified ikebana instructor. After their time abroad, her family settled Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and later moved to Chardon. In 2013 she moved to Sandy Spring, Georgia, near her son Ken, his wife Jane, and several grandchildren. In addition to her three children, Marie is survived by eight grandchildren (Todd Melby, Christie Lehman, Jennifer Melby, Lucia Melby, Margaux Melby, Paul Sableman, Charlotte Von Ahn, and Brian Sableman), and seven great-grandchildren. Her three siblings, Kenneth Oden, Dorothy Oden, and J.D. Oden, predeceased her. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no memorial service has yet been set, but the family hopes to have one in 2021 in the Chagrin Falls area.



