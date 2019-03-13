Omer Ledford, age 91, of Perry, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Euclid.

Born October 4, 1927, in Bryson City, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Fred Ledford, Sr. and Annie (Lindsay) Ledford. He married the love of his life, Geneva Earls, in York, SC on August 7, 1950.

Omer served in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class. He was decorated with the World War II Victory Medal.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Jeanetta (Earls) Barker; daughter-in-law, Victoria Ledford of Perry; grandchildren, Shane (Tina) Ledford, Sachea (Michael, Lexi Faye, Layla Mae) Crowe, Jeremiah (Mikiah) Robinson, Hannah (Sadie Mae Pack) Robinson, David (Katie, Travis James) Robinson, Heather (Isaiah Haas) Ledford. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Omer was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva; daughter, Sandra Robinson; son, Charles Ledford; granddaughter, Jennifer Ledford; his parents, Fred Sr. and Annie Ledford; sisters, Lois Grant, Ruby Whisenhunt; brothers, Fred Ledford Jr. and Jack Ledford.

Family and friends will be received from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison.

Funeral Service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Perry Cemetery.

Online obituary and guestbook at www.behmfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary