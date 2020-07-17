Ona May Schmeling, our beloved mother, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, at OLBV Fairmont Healthcare center. Born September 4, 1930, in Cleveland, she lived the majority of her life in Lake County. Ona is survived by her three loving daughters, who she cherished with all her heart, Lynn M. (Tim) Powell, Loree A. (Gary) Buttari, and Leslie D. (Jay) Lucas. Her love for her daughters was only surpassed by her love for her grandchildren, Anthony Buttari (fiancée Amy Naderer), Kristen Buttari (Alex Wolf), Tim (Jessica) Lucas, Tracy (Conrad) Joseph; and three great-granddaughters with a fourth on the way. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale R. Schmeling, who passed away July 14, 1996. They are together again. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. Immediate family will celebrate her life in private.