1/1
Ona May Schmeling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ona May Schmeling, our beloved mother, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, at OLBV Fairmont Healthcare center. Born September 4, 1930, in Cleveland, she lived the majority of her life in Lake County. Ona is survived by her three loving daughters, who she cherished with all her heart, Lynn M. (Tim) Powell, Loree A. (Gary) Buttari, and Leslie D. (Jay) Lucas. Her love for her daughters was only surpassed by her love for her grandchildren, Anthony Buttari (fiancée Amy Naderer), Kristen Buttari (Alex Wolf), Tim (Jessica) Lucas, Tracy (Conrad) Joseph; and three great-granddaughters with a fourth on the way. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale R. Schmeling, who passed away July 14, 1996. They are together again. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. Immediate family will celebrate her life in private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved