Ora Lee Landingham went home to God on March 3, 2020 at Cardinal Woods Nursing Facility in Madison. Ora Lee was born on November 28, 1929 in Memphis, TN. She was the third of nine children of John and Rochelle McGirt. Upon reaching adulthood, she relocated to Ohio, where she met and married George Quincy Landingham. Their union produced three children, Quincy, John and Denise. Ora Lee worked 30 years at Mentor Way Villa Nursing Home as the Kitchen Supervisor. Ora Lee's cooking abilities were well-known and enjoyed and she was able to supplement the families income by preparing all dishes for events and church functions. However, her desserts were her specialty and compliments flowed from family and friends that were treated to her culinary delights. Survivors are her children, Denise and John; sisters, Elenora, Dorothy, Laura, and Veona; and other loving family, John Caldwell. Ora Lee is preceded in death by her husband, George Quincy Landingham; loving son, Quincy; sisters, Katie, May, and Azola; and brothers, John and Arthur. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. Online condolences and information at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020