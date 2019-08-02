Home

Otis Rowland H. Mahaffey, age 86, passed away July 25, 2019 in Beckley, W.Va. He was born January 1, 1933, in Welch, W.Va. and was a resident of Mentor, Ohio.Otis served in the Air Force during the Korean War, was a Boy Scouts of America Scout Master, volunteer at Camp Stigwandish, and member of American Legion Post 7 Wickliffe, and I.O. of Foresters.He was employed by Lectroetch Co. and retired. Survivors include sons, Terry and Stuart; daughter, Rhonda (Scott) Whitten; grandchildren, Ryan (Conniemarie), Kyle, and Dylan (Ashley) Mahaffey; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Beulah Foley and Mable Rastellini.Otis was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy E. (Walker); parents, Edward and Elsie Mahaffey; sisters, Avis and Ocie; brothers, Edward Jr. and Bruce.Celebration of Life to be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Amvets Post 40, Mentor Headlands, with service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in Egeria, W.Va. at Agee-Walker Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
